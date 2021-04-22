Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Teams from around the state will bat it out at Harrup Park for the first open registration T20 cricket tournament in a few short weeks.Ã‚Â Picture: Tristan Mariano
Teams from around the state will bat it out at Harrup Park for the first open registration T20 cricket tournament in a few short weeks.Ã‚Â Picture: Tristan Mariano
Sport

Mackay hosts Australia’s first T20 cricket Bash for Cash

Lillian Watkins
22nd Apr 2021 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Teams from Mackay, Townsville, Bundaberg, Toowoomba and Brisbane will be battling it out at Harrup Park Country Club for Australia's first open registration T20 cricket tournament.

The inaugural MI Scaffold Great Barrier Reef Arena T20 Bash for Cash competition will have the Queensland teams competing for a share in the total prize pool of $40,000.

The competition is set to run from the May 1-3, with games being played at Mackay Harrup Park Country Club with the final scheduled for the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

More stories:

Mackay's skyrocketing rent hikes force young out of market
Online children's boutique opens first store in CQ

Great Barrier Reef Arena facility manager John Stock said the venue was the only place a competition like the Bash for Cash could be held, with six turf ovals and two under lights.

"This complex is ideal for tournaments, a cricketer's dream that the major capital city grounds can't match," he said.

"It is without a doubt the best lit facility in Queensland that club cricketers have access to."

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Mr Stock hoped the games would become an important annual event for Mackay with more teams and specifically including a women's T20 competition.

Organisers said they were expecting thousands of local spectators to attend the matches while the tournament itself would provide a "substantial boost to the Mackay economy".

bash for cash harrup park country club harrup park great barrier reef arena mackay cricket mackay sport queensland cricket t20 cricket whatson whatson mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unlicensed driver busted while under the influence

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver busted while under the influence

        News An unlicensed driver who claims he was fleeing from a domestic violence incident was busted drink-driving by police

        Everyone appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everyone appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News The men and women due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today:

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months

        Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Premium Content Patient, 93, left waiting as Premier grandstands

        Health Elderly Qld woman left waiting four hours at hospital after fall