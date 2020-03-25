Menu
Vic and Evelyn Vassallo have returned home after 10 days in Las Vegas and will spent 14 days in self isolation.
Mackay couple on what life’s like in self-isolation

Lucy Martin
25th Mar 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM
VIC and Evelyn Vassallo are glad to be home and its where they will stay for two weeks in quarantine after returning from a trip to Las Vegas.

Mr Vassallo, the managing director of Vassallo Constructions, said he was taking the days as they came and treating them as ordinary working days.

"We've set up computers and networks. We are staying in communication with everyone," he said.

Mrs Vassallo, who also works for Vassallo Constructions, said they were both healthy and had no signs of illness.

They cannot leave their property and have had no physical contact with their three adult sons or extended family.

"We live on an acreage, so we have room to move," Mr Vassallo said.

"We can go outside and walk or exercise. It's an outlet."

They have coped mentally. Mr Vassallo said he felt slightly frustrated he couldn't be involved in the normal daily face-to-face business interactions.

Mr and Mrs Vassallo knew about coronavirus before they left.

They weighed up the situation and decided to attend North America's largest construction trade show, Conexpo, an event they were invited to.

"The event is held every three years," he said.

They attended the expo and tourist attractions.

"We stayed at a casino, Planet Hollywood and attended a show. We did all the normal tourist things," he said.

Nevada had one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Mr Vassallo said the media was full of coronavirus stories, but most people went about normal life.

The expo was shortened and the Vassallos flew home just as the Federal Government announced travellers to Australia would have to quarantine for 14 days.

"We had already made the decision before we left that we would do that," Mr Vassallo said.

He said it was his responsibility as a managing director to look after the employees and people connected to the business.

Since they arrived in Mackay, they have tried to reduce all human contact.

"We had a car delivered to the airport and came straight home," he said.

Being cyclone season, the Vassallos had some preserved food in the house. Milk and bread have been left at their front door by family.

Mr Vassallo's advice to anyone else going through a similar situation is to stay calm.

"It's only for two weeks."

