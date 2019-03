Suspended Mackay Police Constable Tristan William Lebherz, 28, is accused of attempting to pervert justice, misconduct in public office and 15 counts of using a restricted computer without consent.

A MACKAY police officer accused of accessing police computer system data for a mate will enter pleas next month.

Constable Tristan William Lebherz is facing 25 offences after it was alleged he accessed the QPRIME system between June 2015 and July 2016.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard he would enter pleas at the next mention on April 10 but it was unknown what those pleas would be.