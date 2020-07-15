Mackay business unveils groundbreaking mine blast tech

Undated photo of fumes released by blasting at a coal mine: Picture: Wendy Wilson.

Undated photo of fumes released by blasting at a coal mine: Picture: Wendy Wilson.

A MACKAY-based business has launched a world-first technology for mining, quarrying and construction industries.

StemSafe this week unveiled what it has dubbed a "groundbreaking" new blast preparation system.

DipSafe is an innovative vehicle-mounted automated blast hole measuring unit.

StemSafe business development manager Andrew Wheeler said mining companies would receive more consistent and accurate blast hole condition data from the technology.

It was created with operator safety in mind and has the capacity to transfer the blast data to be collected in real time in mines drill and blast departments for the creation of back fill and charge loading sheets.

"The unit is fully operable from the cab, meaning employees operating the machine can now work from an airconditioned environment, away from the harsh elements found on a mine site, again substantially reducing fatigue, heat stress events and exposure to dust," Mr Wheeler said.

NEW TECH: DipSafe is a vehicle-mounted automated blast hole measuring unit. Picture: supplied

"Mine personnel who have had to measure or prep a blast pattern know that the task is very labour intensive.

"DipSafe's measuring unit provides a safer alternative while substantially reducing manual handling risk in the current manual blast hole measuring process."

The DipSafe vehicle can be used as another transportation vehicle for personnel to add value to the fleet.

The modular unit can be mounted onto a variety of vehicles and equipment already used in the blasting industry.

"It's a game changer as far as drill and blast operations are concerned," Mr Wheeler said.