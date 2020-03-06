Mack, Gympie’s miracle bub, is something special

GYMPIE miracle Mackenzie “Mack” Anderson surprised her mum with a very early arrival into the world.

Little Mackenzie was born prematurely at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital last year, and though she is now an energetic eight-month-old, she spent the first four and a half weeks of her life in the SCUH Special Care Nursery.

Her mum, Crystelle Anderson, said this week that at the time she didn’t realise how much of a struggle it would be to spend so long in hospital.

“Not being able to hold your new baby, let alone take her home, is not the ideal way to start figuring out this whole new life,” she said.

“Having a premmie baby wasn’t something I ever considered as a possibility, until I was diagnosed with preeclampsia. We are just so lucky that Mack didn’t have any major issues – apart from being small.

“She is smashing all her milestones and she truly is the living incarnation of ‘though she be but little, she is fierce!”

Ms Anderson and Mackenzie will be taking part in the Wishlist Fun Run on Sunday, March 22, at Lake Kawana, as a way of giving back to the hospital that took such great care of baby Mack.

“I spent nearly 4.5 weeks in the Neonatal Unit while Mack was feeding and growing,” Crystelle said.

“During this time, we were lucky enough to have facilities provided by Wishlist when we needed some more space, or quiet time, than our little room in the ward.

“The Parents Retreat was such a great place to quite literally retreat to, especially when you sometimes have no other opportunity to breathe fresh air for days on end.

“I know not every hospital has the amazing facilities that we were fortunate enough to experience, and I’m so thankful for what Wishlist have done - and this is just the minimum of what they do. Clown Doctors, equipment and so many more faculties that are probably taken for granted.

“Sometimes it’s the tiniest things that can make a tough situation a little easier.

“To show our appreciation, our team is doing the 5km Wishlist Fun Run, to raise money for Wishlist so they can continue to support patients and their families.”

Wishlist Event Manager Lisa Wilson said entries were still open for the Wishlist Fun Run – which the not-for-profit charity hope more than 600 people will turn out for.

“We have 2.5km, 5km and 10km tracks – all around beautiful Lake Kawana, plus the free East Coast Traffic Services’ Kids Dash,” Ms Wilson said.

“It is such a great morning out and it really helps our charity purchase life-changing medical equipment, support researchers to investigate and improve methods of care, and continue our service support projects like the Clown Doctors or therapy dogs.

“You never know when you or a loved one might need the help of a local hospital, so this is fantastic way to support a 100 percent local cause.”

Registrations start at $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Find out more by visiting wishlist.org.au.