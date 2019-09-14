'Machine Gun Preacher' set to visit Gympie tonight

JOURNEY: Sam Childers, better known as the Machine Gun Preacher, will speak at Chatsworth tonight.

JOURNEY: Sam Childers, better known as the Machine Gun Preacher, will speak at Chatsworth tonight. Contributed

THE man known for rescuing more than 1500 child soldiers from war-torn Eastern Africa will share his confounding message with the Gympie region tonight.

Sam "Machine Gun Preacher” Childers will speak at the Chatsworth Christian Family Church from 6pm, with a sausage sizzle to start one hour before.

He will speak on his journey, turning a past life of crime and violence into building the largest orphanage in Southern Sudan, which fed and housed more than 1000 children.

Mr Childers' story was turned into the 2011 action film Machine Gun Preacher, starring Gerard Butler.

All are welcome to attend the event at 38 Fritz Rd, Chatsworth.