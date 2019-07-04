Machete-wielding man threatens to bash kids with hammer

VIOLENT RAMPAGE: A Gympie region man was jailed after he lashed out at his partner and threatened to bash kids' jaws in with a hammer earlier this year.

A VIOLENT man with a criminal past went on an ice-fuelled rampage in which he punched his partner in the face and slashed her leg with a machete before threatening to break her children's jaws with a hammer.

Appearing by videolink, the Gympie region man pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and one charge of contravening a police protection notice.

The man entered his girlfriend's bedroom at 3am on May 11 and accused her of being a paedophile and punched her in the face, the court was told. The victim raised her right hand to protect herself and was punched again. The assailant told her she could not leave the bedroom and he pulled out a machete and slashed her leg.

A police protection notice was issued on May 13.

Two weeks later the man revisited his girlfriend's house and threatened her and her children.

"If you call the police, I will stomp your head on the steps," the court heard he told the woman.

The man then threatened to break her four children's jaws with a hammer. The victim retrieved her son from the house and left.

Defence lawyer Tim Campion said his client was on ice when the offences were committed.

"He said he was sick of ice and what it does to him and would like to start afresh and expressed his interest in doing drug and alcohol courses,'' Mr Campion said.

"While my client was in the watchhouse he indicated to me he was very remorseful. He has only been with this lady for a short time."

The defendant committed a similar offence on May 23, 2016.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the circumstances would have been frightening for his victim.

"It was appalling behaviour shown towards the woman. It would have been terrifying for her knowing that you were in the state that you were in and that you were out of control," Mr Callaghan said.

The man was jailed for 15 months. He was granted 32 days of time already served and will be on parole on November 1.