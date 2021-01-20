Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Machete, boomerang used in CBD ‘disturbance’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, Crime Reporter
20th Jan 2021 7:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

NT POLICE are investigating an incident in which a trio attacked each other with a slew of weapons, including a machete and boomerang.

The incident occurred at 11.30am yesterday in Alice Springs.

In a statement, police said they were working to identify those involved and confirmed weapons had been used in the disturbance.

Police have seized the weapons after they were discarded during the incident.

St John Ambulance attended, however, the spokeswoman was unable to say whether paramedics treated anyone at the Bath St scene.

A spokeswoman for the Alice Springs Hospital said no one had been admitted in relation to the incident.

 

 

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Machete, boomerang used in CBD 'disturbance'

More Stories

Show More
alice springs boomerang crime machete

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie’s December building approvals hit 5-year high

        Premium Content Gympie’s December building approvals hit 5-year high

        News Region continues to bounce back from pandemic as 38 new homes approved in final month of 2020

        BIZARRE: Mystery surrounds odd change to council report

        Premium Content BIZARRE: Mystery surrounds odd change to council report

        News ‘No clarity’ on why Gympie environment guide changed without approval

        ‘Useless b----’: Man attacks mum at family celebration

        Premium Content ‘Useless b----’: Man attacks mum at family celebration

        News They had to lock the abusive member out of the house

        Gympie bottle-o COVID fight leads to spirit level attack

        Premium Content Gympie bottle-o COVID fight leads to spirit level attack

        News An argument over social distancing spiralled out of control when one man called the...