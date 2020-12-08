Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Nutrition showdown: which fast food is the healthiest?
Food & Entertainment

Macca’s launches new ‘dream combination’

by Kathy Skantzos
8th Dec 2020 2:01 PM

McDonald's has announced it will launch new Nutella-filled mini hotcakes as part of a limited new summer menu.

The new menu item will be available nationwide from Wednesday, December 9.

The limited-edition hotcakes will be mini versions of the Macca's favourite breakfast menu item stuffed with an oozy layer of Nutella inside.

The new McDonald's Hotcakes with Nutella will be available until mid-February. Picture: Supplied
The new McDonald's Hotcakes with Nutella will be available until mid-February. Picture: Supplied

McDonald's is calling he new item "a dream combination", combining Macca's famous hotcakes made mini with a delicious layer of creamy Nutella.

"Incorporating a layer of creamy Nutella, these are a delicious twist on our iconic hotcakes and will be available until mid-February," a McDonald's spokesperson said.

There are two other Macca's favourites that are joining the summer menu for a limited time.

The McRib sandwich and El Maco burger are returning on December 9, just in time for summer.

The McDonald's El Maco is back for summer. Picture: Supplied
The McDonald's El Maco is back for summer. Picture: Supplied

"From tomorrow, both the El Maco and McRib will be on menus nationwide for the next six weeks," a McDonald's spokesperson said.

"We're thrilled to be bringing these two burgers back for our customers, they're fan favourites, and among our most requested products."

It's the first time the two burgers will be available at the same time.

The McRib sandwich will be on menus until January 19. Picture: Supplied
The McRib sandwich will be on menus until January 19. Picture: Supplied

The McRib is a pork sandwich with smokey BBQ sauce and pickles and the El Maco is a McDonald's Mexican burger with chunky salsa and sour cream.

The two burgers will be available at McDonald's until January 19, 2021.

The Mini Hotcakes with Nutella will remain on the menu until February 16, 2021.

Originally published as Macca's launches new 'dream combination'

More Stories

editors picks fast food food mcdonalds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast pair drag crash victims from burning wreck

        Premium Content Coast pair drag crash victims from burning wreck

        News Coast residents Gary and Ann Gillies ran towards the flames of a fiery Bruce Highway crash which ultimately cost two people their lives.

        Groundwater Rd land went from high density to nature reserve

        Premium Content Groundwater Rd land went from high density to nature reserve

        News LETTER: The value of our land as a natural refuge area cannot be compared to...

        UPDATE: Rain falls in heart of Fraser fire zone

        UPDATE: Rain falls in heart of Fraser fire zone

        News Fire crews are headed to Yidney Rocks

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites