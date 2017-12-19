Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why Maccas is giving away FREE frozen cokes

by Soraiya Fuda

LIKE light at the end of the boiling hot tunnel, the golden arches are set to be your saviour today as Maccas is giving away free frozen cokes.

Thanks Ronald, you know us well.

As temperatures are set to soar to more than 40 degrees, it's as though the McDonald's gods knew the weather forecast this week after launching its frozen coke giveaway Australia wide yesterday until the end of summer.

There’s the sweet stuff.
There’s the sweet stuff.

There's a bit of a catch including that people have to buy a large frozen coke, snap the code on cup, the screen shot of their snap will need to be shown to a crew member in order to redeem the drink, which includes a redeem by date. People will have to download the mymacca's app and look under My Rewards to get this offer.

The deal is available in store or drive through.

You're welcome.

Topics:  fast food frozen cokes mcdonalds

A son's tribute to his father's enduring impact on Gympie

A son's tribute to his father's enduring impact on Gympie

Glen Hogan was a sporting legend in Gympie, having played a key role in rugby league over three decades and played well into his 50s

Mad butcher's Christmas ham tips

STAYING FRESH: Scotty's Mad About Meats owner Scott Reid shares his tips on keeping your Christmas ham fresh.

'A ham will last a good two to three weeks if you look after it.'

The one phrase to stop you leaving your baby in a hot car

Generic baby photo.

5000 children are rescued after being left in a car each year.

Artisan co-op worth a long look

ARTISAN SPACE: Janet Downie.

Gympie region Artisan's have banded together, forming a community

Local Partners