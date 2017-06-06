Macadamia industry plan to stay on top

PLANS TO STAY ON TOP: Macadamia experts and growers from around Australia, including Gympie, will meet in Brisbane to discuss plans to stay in front of the rest.

MACADAMIA industry experts from all major macadamia growing regions, including Gympie, will gather in Brisbane tomorrow for a two-day conference on how to keep the nation's industry ahead of the rest of the world.

Experts will meet with the nation's 800+ macadamia growers to ensure Australia remains the world leader in macadamia production.

The Australian macadamia industry's productivity development manager Robbie Commens said the event is crucial to keep Australia on top.

"Our industry is in a unique position that we can bring together the majority of these key industry experts/consultants every year at this important event to discuss innovation and improvement and how we as an industry stay ahead of the game,” Mr Commens said.

"These experts connect directly with the majority of Australian macadamia growers on a daily basis and are a highly trusted source of information and knowledge for growers.

"Australian macadamia kernel is an extremely high standard, enjoying a first-class reputation both here and internationally. Events like this lay the groundwork for further growth, innovation and improvement, ensuring that the industry stays at the forefront of world production.”