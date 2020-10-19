M1 death mystery: Victim identified as mother-of-five

A woman who was horrifically killed in a bizarre traffic incident on the M1 on Saturday has been identified as a mother-of-five who loved her kids "unconditionally".

Tammara Macrokanis, 32, from Casino in NSW, was walking along the highway when she was struck near exit 54 southbound, near Coomera.

Police said there were reports a car was parked dangerously on the shoulder about 9.30pm.

On arrival, police said the vehicle was observed to be damaged which led police to search the area.

Ms Macrokanis' body was located nearby with investigations now underway to determine the circumstances of the death.

The 31-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and has not been charged.

Loved ones are paying tribute to Tammara Macrokanis whose life was cut short after a horrific crash at Coomera. Pic: Supplied

Ms Macrokanis' best friend Nina Naysmith told The Courier-Mail, she was in shock and last spoke to the mother-of-five earlier that day.

"She was my best friend, she was a kind loving person with a hard past," Ms Naysmith said.

"She loved her kids, family and friends unconditionally and she will be forever missed by many people that loved her and appreciated her for who she was."

Ms Macrokanis' mother Penney wrote on Facebook her daughter had been visiting family on the Gold Coast at the time.

Penney said she was killed instantly from the crash.

"R. I. P my eldest baby, I never in my wildest dreams thought you would leave us in this way," Penney wrote.

"Your 5 beautiful children and your family love you with all our hearts and now you are gone forever. Till we meet again, Love you eternally Mum."

Tammara Macrokanis pictured with her children. Pic: Supplied

Penney said her and her daughter had a relationship full of ups and downs, but she was immensely proud of her.

"Missing you so so much my baby girl, life is never going to be the same without you, your arguments, your arrogance and ignorance," Penney said.

"I hated the bad times we've had but loved our good times immensely. I can't believe you're gone, I'm just so f***ing numb and empty without you and am never going to be able to tell you I love you and how proud of you I am ever again."

Police have asked the public to provide dashcam footage from near Exit 54 about 8.30pm.