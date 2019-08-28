Menu
Heavy traffic on the M1.
News

M1 congested for hours after two cars smash

by Emily Halloran
28th Aug 2019 9:09 AM

TRAFFIC is now cleared after a two vehicle crash on the M1 in the city's north earlier this morning caused major traffic delays.

The M1 was congested from Pacific Pines up to Yatala in the northbound lanes for almost two hours.

Police and paramedics were called to the northbound lanes on the highway near the Yatala South exit about 6.50am.

It has been reported two vehicles have crashed, sending one to crash into a guard rail.

Three people were involved in the accident.

Gold Coast traffic: Heavy congestion on the M1 after two cars smashed at Yatala.
Two were not injured. A male was understood to have suffered seat belt related injuries.

All three people declined transportation to hospital.

It is understood there was also congestion travelling in the southbound lanes.

