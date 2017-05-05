25°
Lynn and Andrew's garden of memories

Arthur Gorrie
| 6th May 2017 6:00 AM
GARDEN OF MEMORIES: Andrew and Lynn Richardson will welcome visitors to their garden today.
GARDEN OF MEMORIES: Andrew and Lynn Richardson will welcome visitors to their garden today.

LYNN and Andrew Richardson say their garden of memories is partly a green and growing family album.

Their open garden display today is part of an exciting weekend for gardeners from all over.

It is all part of the Gympie Garden Expo and the open gardens will be, well, open, to the public Saturday from 2pm to 4pm and Sunday from 9am to 11am.

The Richardsons' home at 2 Beresford Cres, Gympie is part of the show. And they are keen to show you around their cottage-style front yard and the more quirky back yard, where they have combined plants with relics, pieces of real Gympie history, like an old wagon gradually falling to bits among the greenery.

"It history, some of it family history and some of it gathered from dumps,” Andrew says.

"We've been working on it for over 30 years,” Lynn said.

"So many memories,” Andrew says.

And they agree they could not have done it without each other.

"We come up with an idea and I think it goes from there.”

"It's the brainwaves I worry about,” Andrew says with a laugh.

"I come up with them,” Lynn says.

Andrew says that's where he comes in, because they often mean a lot of shared digging or carrying.

Last year's Town section winner Marian Sillett will also have an open garden at 141 Pine St.

You can find out all about it at the Gympie Showgrounds displays from 8am each morning to 4pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday.

