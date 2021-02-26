Menu
This 2010 photo released by the Daley family shows Lynette Daley cuddling her dog, Bunyip.
Crime

LYNETTE DALEY: Man convicted over death gets appeal result

Adam Hourigan
26th Feb 2021 7:56 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM
The men convicted in relation to the death of Lynette Daley on an Iluka beach in 2011 have had their bid to overturn their conviction and sentence rejected.

Adrian Attwater was found guilty in Coffs Harbour Supreme Court in 2017 of Ms Daley's manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault, while Paul Maris was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and hindering a police investigation.

>>> PREVIOUSLY: Duo jailed over violent beach death

﻿ They sought to appeal their convictions on the grounds of an asserted error in directing the jury with respect to lies, and the convictions were unreasonable and unsupported by the evidence.

They also appealed against their sentences on multiple grounds, including that the sentencing judge had made factual errors in the trial, and the sentences were manifestly excessive.

>>> RELATED: Read the full judgment from the Court of Criminal Appeal

After a three-day hearing last year, Chief Justice Tom Bathurst, Justice David Davies and Justice Helen Wilson found in the Court of Criminal Appeal on Friday that there was "a most compelling case for the guilt of both applicants of the charges brought against them."

They also dismissed the appeals over the sentences, with the judgement stating that they were not outside the range of appropriate sentences.

Read more here at news.com.au


*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

