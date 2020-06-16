Lynch quashes fears after scans on ankle

Tom Lynch has had scans on his ankle. Picture: Getty

RICHMOND spearhead Tom Lynch is adamant he will play on Thursday night amid concern he had suffered an injury.

The forward was forced to have scans on Monday, with reports he has suffered a low grade bone stress complaint.

But Lynch maintained that he is "all good" and said that the scan was simply a precaution.

"I think the doc's just being a bit cautious but I'll play this week," he said.

"Nothing to see here, really, I don't think.

"(The issue) was just part of the foot. The doc's are just being pretty cautious and just wanted to make sure it was all clear. I'll be fine. I'm training today and I'm playing this weekend, so I'm no worries at all."

Lynch was called upon as a second ruckman at times in last Thursday night's draw with Collingwood after a shutdown call-up to him and fellow forward Jack Riewoldt from coach Damien Hardwick.

And it's one he welcomed.

"I enjoyed it," he said.

"Dimma floated the idea to Jack and I that we might pinch-hit a little bit when we got back after the break. I was looking forward to it.

"I think it's good to get up the ground. Obviously down forward you can be starved of opportunities at times and having a run around in the middle and get amongst the footy and things like that. I enjoyed it and I suppose I'll have to do a little bit along with Jack if we're not playing two ruckmen."

Richmond faces Hawthorn at the MCG on Thursday night with the Hawks smarting following their 52-point loss to Geelong.

"We know Hawthorn's a great side - they had a really big win in Round 1 against Brisbane and we're expecting a really tough battle this weekend," Lynch said.

Nic Newman will miss the rest of the season. Picture: Michael Klein

Carlton has been dealt an early injury blow in the rebooted AFL season with defender Nic Newman to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Newman hurt his knee in the opening quarter of Saturday's one-point loss to Melbourne at Marvel Stadium with scans confirming a ruptured patella tendon.

The former Swan will need season-ending surgery to repair the tendon in his right knee.

Carlton's head of football Brad Lloyd said it was an unlucky blow for Newman.

"We're really disappointed for 'Newy,' especially after he worked so hard to get back from elbow surgery after Round 1," Lloyd said.

"His work rate and professionalism is second-to-none.

"While this is a significant injury, we have full confidence that Newy's approach to his rehab will be first class and we look forward to seeing him back to his best in 2021."

Newman suffered a dislocated elbow in the season-opening match against Richmond before the AFL shutdown.

He played 20 games in his first season with the Blues last year after being traded from the Swans.