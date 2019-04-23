Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man putting out the blaze using a fire extinguisher.
A man putting out the blaze using a fire extinguisher.
Motoring

$520,000 supercar goes up in smoke

by Josephine Lim
23rd Apr 2019 11:07 AM

You thought your visits to the mechanic were costly!

One weekend driver was left facing a potentially very costly trip to the garage after his luxury McLaren 570S supercar started spewing smoke on Lobethal Rd at Forest Range.

Bystanders captured video of the incident just after 1pm on Saturday, when total fire bans were in place across much of the state.

The driver managed to stop in time and fortunately an off duty Country Fire Services staffer was driving past and put out the small fire using an fire extinguisher.

A CFS spokeswoman said four crews from Lenswood and Forest Range responded to the car fire.

The fire started at the rear of the customised supercar, which is estimated to be worth about $520,000 causing damage to the engine.

 

A witness, who did not wish to be named, told The Advertiser he saw "a lot of flames" when the McLaren pulled over on the roadside alongside another McLaren and a Lamborghini.

"There were a few guys trying to put (the fire) out with fire extinguishers," he said.

"It looked dangerous...people were saying it could go (up in flames)."

He said the young driver was shaking.

"I was told (the driver) pulled over at the right time, if he had kept driving, it could have kept burning through the fuel," he said.

The driver was not injured and the car was towed away.

More Stories

Show More
car fire editors picks motoring supercar

Top Stories

    Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    premium_icon Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    News Critical injuries to most of his body after Normanby Bridge fall

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    premium_icon 61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    News Hazardous surf and swell warning for Sunshine Coast

    How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    premium_icon How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    News Teenager training hard to bring down his times.