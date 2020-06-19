Menu
Two luxury Gold Coast apartments for the price of $2 sounds too good to be true, but for someone this will be a reality.
Luxury Coast apartments selling for just $2

by Kyle Wisniewski
19th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
TWO luxury Gold Coast apartments for the price of $2 sounds too good to be true, but for someone this will be a reality.

Mater Foundation, a community-based fundraising organisation that supports Mater Health, Mater Education and Mater Research, has been running its prize home lottery since 1954.

The latest prize is a $1.5 million package, which includes the two fully furnished apartments in the Raptis developed WaterPoint Residences at Biggera Waters, a Bar Crusher 615BR sports and fishing boat, and a marine berth.

Mater Foundation Executive Director Steve Francia said the charity is serving up a slice of the quintessential Gold Coast lifestyle with two luxury apartments up for grabs. Picture: Jerad Williams
Funds raised from the lotteries go towards vital resources across Mater's platforms.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mater Lotteries promoter Steve Francia said this lottery could not have come at a better time.

"With or without COVID-19, Mater is still here for birthing mothers, helping premature babies thrive, and giving hope and treatment to those living with cancer. This doesn't stop in times of crisis," he said.

"Although we can only award one prize home at a time, every single ticket sold contributes to saving lives and providing not only vital resources, but exceptional patient care and research.

"We are passionate supporters of the health and wellbeing of those in our community and ultimately, it's a big difference that can be made with the loose change in your pocket."

The lottery will be drawn on June 26. Further information: www.materlotteries.com.au

Originally published as Luxury Coast apartments selling for just $2

