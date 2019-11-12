Menu
A couple is in shock after a gunman stole their car on exclusive Laurel ave, Chelmer. File photo: iStock
Crime

Luxury car stolen at gunpoint on millionaire’s row

by Brendan O’Malley
12th Nov 2019 12:58 PM
RESIDENTS in one of Brisbane's most sought-after and gracious streets are in shock after an armed gunman stole a couple's Audi.

The man and woman were threatened with a long-arm weapon and had their car stolen outside their Laurel Ave, Chelmer, home this morning.

They pulled up in their carport about 7.15am when the 64-year-old female resident was approached by a man who opened the door and brandished the gun.

He demanded the car keys while also threatened the woman's terrified 67-year-old husband.

He handed over the keys and the gunman fled northbound on the street at high speed in their grey 2019 Audi RS4, a make which sells for $130,000 to $140,000.

The couple was not injured.

Laurel Ave has several times been voted Brisbane's best street.

It is graced by huge camphor laurels which form a unique green archway along the street, which fronts the Brisbane river.

Most homes are worth more than a million dollars and several grand, sprawling Queenslanders have changed hands for more than $3 million in recent years.

 

An Audi similar to the one taken at gunpoint.
The gunman is described as wearing a dark coloured hoodie with a black bandana over his face.

Police are appealing for anyone who may see the vehicle, with Queensland registration 324ZDW, to immediately call triple-0.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au (quote reference number QP1902239210)

