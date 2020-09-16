The captain of a party boat where a Sydney mother died in a bathroom has been taken to court by the country's top shipping authority.

Ship master Paul Titze, 45, of Botany, was mentioned in Downing Centre Local Court yesterday after being charged with multiple offences by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) following the incident in February 2019.

Berowra mother-of-two Shalina Abdulhussein, 39, was found dead in the bathroom of the luxury catamaran Lady Rose during a party attended by 27 guests on Sydney Harbour.

Shalina Abdul Hussein, 39, was found slumped over a toilet sink on the three-level Lady Rose catamaran on February 2 Image supplied to Danielle Gusmaroli by a cousin of the victim.

A report from the Office of Transport Safety Investigations found it was likely Ms Abdulhussein was overcome by a harmful gas called hydrogen sulphide.

Court records show Titze has pleaded guilty to unreasonably placing the safety of another person at risk but not guilty to operating recklessly or negligently while master of the Lady Rose on February 2, 2019.

Ms Abdulhussein was found confined in the bathroom cubicle and could not be revived.

An AMSA spokesman confirmed the authority recommended charges be brought against Titze following a probe.

Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson adjourned the case and the matter will return for a hearing at a later date.

Meanwhile, All Occasion Cruises owner Joe Elias, the brother of former Balmain Tigers great Ben Elias, has renamed the vessel, painting over the name Lady Rose and calling it My Way.

Police investigate death of woman on cruise boat - Balmain., onboard the Occasional Cruises 'Lady Rose'. 7News

Ms Abdulhussein's husband Daljit Singh previously told The Daily Telegraph he was broken.

"I'm struggling every day that she's not here," he said.

"I don't feel I'll ever get ¬answers about what happened to her."

Originally published as Luxury boat captain charged after woman's Sydney Harbour death