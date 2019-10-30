‘Ludicrous’: O’Dowd takes aim at Qld energy market

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd made a final plea to voters on the campaign trail ahead of the 2019 election held on 18 May 2019. Ken spoke to media from his office on 17 May, unveiling his "biggest fan", Rocky the dog.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd made a final plea to voters on the campaign trail ahead of the 2019 election held on 18 May 2019. Ken spoke to media from his office on 17 May, unveiling his "biggest fan", Rocky the dog.

NUCLEAR energy has been touted as "critical" for lowering emissions by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd during a recent tirade against the Queensland Government.

In parliament last week Mr O'Dowd accused the Queensland Government of wanting to close Callide B power station in 2028, "10 years early".

He said the Liberal National Party would not close any coal-fired power stations without a suitable replacement.

"We can't take 700 MW out of the base-load power of the grid," he said.

"This is ludicrous."

The closure date was suggested in an Australian Energy Market Operator document released earlier this month which had revised dates for the technical end-of-life for coal-fired power plants.

It was previously suggested the CS Energy-owned plant would be open until 2038 - based on projections it would have a life cycle of 50 years.

Mr O'Dowd reiterated his support for assessing the viability of a high-efficiency low-emissions coal-fired power plant and the inquiry into nuclear power.

"I've recently copped a lot of flak in my electorate for putting up a proposal that nuclear power should be considered, and I'm pleased that there is a Senate inquiry going on into the future use of nuclear power," he said.

Queensland Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the Queensland Government had no plans to close Callide B in the near future.

"As the owners, we will decide when they will close," he said. "Queensland's transition to a renewable is gradual and planned, with just transition for any workers and communities impacted.

"And none of this will include nuclear options, which energy experts tell us we don't need."

Earlier this month the Australia Institute rejected suggestions Australia should adopt nuclear power.

The think tank's submission to the inquiry said establishing a nuclear power industry in Australia was not economically feasible because it's too expensive and takes too long to build.