Lucky Gympie woman walks away with $200K Lotto jackpot

A Downsfield woman was "shaking like a leaf" after claiming a $200,000 lottery win.

AN ELATED Downsfield resident was "shaking like a leaf” after winning the enormous fully guaranteed first prize worth $200,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw on Monday.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased a random entry for draw 1132 online through The Lott - but never expected to walk away with the six figure windfall.

"Are you serious? I am shaking like a leaf, oh my God, I'm shaking,” she said upon hearing the news.

"No, I've just won that much? Oh my God.

"I'm going to sit down ... I'm going to stand up. I don't know what to do.”

"I can't believe it. You beauty.”

The woman admitted she had "no idea” how she would spend her winnings apart from a celebratory bottle of champagne.

"I'm so grateful and so thankful, I feel so blessed,” she said.

"I don't even know how I will spend it. I can't get my head around it.

"I do know that I am going to go and get some champagne to celebrate ... I can't wait to hang up the phone and go and give my man a big hug and a kiss.”

