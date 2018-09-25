Lucky Gympie woman walks away with $200K Lotto jackpot
AN ELATED Downsfield resident was "shaking like a leaf” after winning the enormous fully guaranteed first prize worth $200,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw on Monday.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased a random entry for draw 1132 online through The Lott - but never expected to walk away with the six figure windfall.
"Are you serious? I am shaking like a leaf, oh my God, I'm shaking,” she said upon hearing the news.
"No, I've just won that much? Oh my God.
"I'm going to sit down ... I'm going to stand up. I don't know what to do.”
"I can't believe it. You beauty.”
The woman admitted she had "no idea” how she would spend her winnings apart from a celebratory bottle of champagne.
"I'm so grateful and so thankful, I feel so blessed,” she said.
"I don't even know how I will spend it. I can't get my head around it.
"I do know that I am going to go and get some champagne to celebrate ... I can't wait to hang up the phone and go and give my man a big hug and a kiss.”
