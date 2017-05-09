Lucky escape on Mary Valley Hwy

A car severely damaged in a single vehicle crash on the Mary Valley Hwy on Monday afternoon. (Posted by Jessie Gilliland to Gympie, Information, Discussions and Advice Facebook page.)

A WOMAN was lucky to escape serious injury yesterday when her car crashed on the Mary Valley Hwy near Long Flat.

The woman had reportedly been travelling to Gympie when the crash took place on a windy section of road near Long Flat Hall about 2.45pm.

A witness reported the woman was given a lift into Gympie after the accident so she could collect her school-aged children.

The single vehicle incident was reported to police but will not be investigated further a Gympie police spokesman said.