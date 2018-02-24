Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flood water over Noosa Rd, Mothar Mt this afternoon.
Flood water over Noosa Rd, Mothar Mt this afternoon. Tom Daunt
News

Lucky escape in Noosa Rd flood water this afternoon

Tom Daunt
by
24th Feb 2018 1:28 PM

A Gympie region driver has escaped injury after self-extracating from a vehicle in flood water this afternoon.

At around 12pm today, Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Noosa Rd, Mothar Mountain with reports of a person trapped in a vehicle in flood waters.

A QFRES spokeswoman confirmed when crews arrived, the driver was already out of the vehicle, however the vehicle was in the water.

The incident is the second around the Gympie region in as many days after a couple had a lucky escape when their car was caught in creek water at Traveston yesterday evening.

flood waters gympie floods gympie region qfres weather event
Gympie Times
Your say on the Barnaby Joyce affair

Your say on the Barnaby Joyce affair

News 'If it comes to extramarital affairs in Canberra there have been high-profile leaders or PMs before Barnaby.'

Plea to put community first

Plea to put community first

News 'Why doesn't the council encourage business and employment?'

Qld weather: Little reprieve as flood warnings put in place

Qld weather: Little reprieve as flood warnings put in place

News Brisbane weather: Queensland storms to bring ‘month’s worth of rain

Local Partners