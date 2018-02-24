Lucky escape in Noosa Rd flood water this afternoon

A Gympie region driver has escaped injury after self-extracating from a vehicle in flood water this afternoon.

At around 12pm today, Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Noosa Rd, Mothar Mountain with reports of a person trapped in a vehicle in flood waters.

A QFRES spokeswoman confirmed when crews arrived, the driver was already out of the vehicle, however the vehicle was in the water.

The incident is the second around the Gympie region in as many days after a couple had a lucky escape when their car was caught in creek water at Traveston yesterday evening.