Lucky escape from rain-fuelled smash

A man was lucky to escape with only minor injuries when his car rolled on Anderleigh Rd on Monday morning.

RAINY, dark and muddy were the reasons a man said he lost control of his car on Anderleigh Rd in the early hours of this morning.

The man, who was on his way to work at Laminex, was driving south on the wet Kia Ora country road when he moved over to accommodate an oncoming car, he said.

In a split second he hit the muddy ditch and his car rolled "three or four times" before landing upside down on the road.

The man, able to escape the mangled and upturned wreck, flagged down a passer by who helped flip the car upright.

A Gympie police officer at the scene said it was a good example of remembering to drive to road and weather conditions.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.