Crash on Tin Can Bay Rd, Gympie. Tom Daunt

A 50-year-old male is lucky to be alive after a motorcycle crash on Tin Can Bay Rd, Victory Heights near Lockhart Rd.

He suffered a suspected broken ankle in the crash that occurred at about 12.30pm.

Traffic is now free flowing in both directions along Tin Can Bay Rd.