The truckload of hay caught alight on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.
Lucky escape for driver after truck bursts into flames

Carlie Walker
8th May 2020 12:01 AM
A TRUCK driver had a lucky escape after a trailer full of hay burst into flames on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd at Walligan.

The incident happened at 4.07am yesterday near the Dundowran turn-off.

The road was closed for several hours, with police redirecting traffic as fire crews doused the fire and cleared the scene.

Motorists were forced to detour along Churchill Mine Rd and Booral Rd as the road was closed at the Takura-Booral Rd roundabout.

The fire was extinguished about 5.20am but work was being carried out to extinguish hot spots and remove hay from the road.

The fire produced a large amount of smoke and nearby residents were told to close windows and doors and to have medication nearby if suffering from respiratory problems.

Ambulance crews were tasked to the scene but left as the driver was uninjured in the incident.

