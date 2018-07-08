LUCKY ESCAPE: Clean up begins after man drives into building

A car, driven by a man in his 70s, ploughed into the office of the Kingfisher Caravan Park at around 3.30am Sunday.

IT WAS a rude awakening at the Kingfisher Caravan Park at Tin Can Bay early this morning.

A man, aged in his 70s was the sole occupant of the car that crashed into the front of their downstairs office at around 3.30am this morning.

The man was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Owner and manager of the park Debra Hall said the damage to the office is "pretty significant”.

"There are supports in place. He's taken out two of the poles and come straight through the glass doors and crashed into a besser brick wall,” Ms Hall said.

Ms Hall and her partner Mark O'Keeffe live above the office and were woken by the impact, which was so significant, the car propelled an ice cream freezer through an adjoining wall with another business.

Ms Hall, who said she used to be a police officer and owned a funeral home, said she feared the worst when she first came down stairs.

"With all the brick dust and gas from the ice-cream freezer flying around, I actually thought the place was on fire. We're just so happy no-one was hurt - we're so relieved no-one was injured,” she said.

The driver got out of the vehicle unassisted and Ms Hall said aside from appearing to be 'dazed, disorientated and confused' was uninjured.

"He hit the best possible location not to suffer any injury in,” she said and again expressed her relief that the man had not been seriously hurt.

Ms Hall said drugs and alcohol had been ruled out as possible causes of the accident.

This morning has been spent conducting a big clean up, and a builder has already been on site with emergency services and sured up the area with support poles.

She said local residents and guests had already rallied around to provide support to the couple.

"All the residents have been really helpful and stayed out of the way of emergency services. Some have bought us coffee and cake for morning tea and one even made us pie for lunch. No one seemed put out or angry about it at all. They've all been really great,” she said.

The next step for the couple is to have a structural engineer assess the premises and the insurance assessors also have to do their job. In the meantime, it'll be business as usual.

"Now we're just waiting on the insurance,” Ms Hall said.