A man in his 20s was saved from floodwaters at Woodford last night. Picture: Glenn Hampson/File
News

Lucky escape as man clings to branch in rising floodwaters

Ashley Carter
14th Feb 2020 7:15 AM
A YOUNG man clung to a branch for safety while he was stuck in rising floodwaters at Woodford last night.

The man, aged in his 20s, became stranded in the Stanley River off Canando St and Wouwa St just before 7am, prompting a quick response from a swift water rescue team.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said when crews arrived they couldn't see the man in the water, but could hear him screaming for help.

Firefighters entered the water and were able to bring the man to safety using an inflatable water platform.

He was assessed at the scene for minor injuries but did not need to be taken to hospital.

A second person was sitting on the bank of the river and were safe, the QFES spokeswoman said.

It came as flash flooding caused havoc across southeast Queensland over the past two days, with multiple flooded roads and a missing woman in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Yesterday, a 75-year-old man was found dead in the Mary River at Conondale after he went kayaking on Sunday. Police say it's unclear how long his body was there.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

