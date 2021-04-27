Menu
Login
The driver of a Ford sedan had a lucky escape when his car collided with a school bus near Pomona on Tuesday morning. Pics: ABC
The driver of a Ford sedan had a lucky escape when his car collided with a school bus near Pomona on Tuesday morning. Pics: ABC
News

Lucky escape as bus, car collide south of Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
27th Apr 2021 1:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A driver has had a lucky escape near Pomona this morning when their Ford sedan collided with the back of a school bus at Pomona Kin Kin Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the Six Mile Creek Crossing 7, about 5km out of the town, just after 8am Tuesday.

It has been reported there were no children were on board the bus at the time.

The front of the car was crushed in the crash. Pics: ABC
The front of the car was crushed in the crash. Pics: ABC

Police said no one was injured in the accident.

The front driver’s side of the sedan was crushed in the crash; the bus was reportedly able to be driven away and another took over the run.

CLICK HERE to return to The Gympie Times home page

car crash crash gympie crash pomona crash sunshine coast crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exciting new digital future for The Gympie Times

        Exciting new digital future for The Gympie Times

        News For more than 153 years, The Gympie Times has covered this region with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here

        Bruce Highway bypass project will hit taxpayers hard, says MP

        Premium Content Bruce Highway bypass project will hit taxpayers hard, says...

        News Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O‘Brien has questioned why the Queensland...

        12 people due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content 12 people due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News These 12 people are facing a range of charges today in Gympie Magistrates Court

        Boy flown to hospital with injuries after motorbike crash

        Premium Content Boy flown to hospital with injuries after motorbike crash

        News The motorbike crash occurred in the Gympie region on Monday afternoon