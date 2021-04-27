Lucky escape as bus, car collide south of Gympie

The driver of a Ford sedan had a lucky escape when his car collided with a school bus near Pomona on Tuesday morning. Pics: ABC

The driver of a Ford sedan had a lucky escape when his car collided with a school bus near Pomona on Tuesday morning. Pics: ABC

A driver has had a lucky escape near Pomona this morning when their Ford sedan collided with the back of a school bus at Pomona Kin Kin Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the Six Mile Creek Crossing 7, about 5km out of the town, just after 8am Tuesday.

It has been reported there were no children were on board the bus at the time.

The front of the car was crushed in the crash. Pics: ABC

Police said no one was injured in the accident.

The front driver’s side of the sedan was crushed in the crash; the bus was reportedly able to be driven away and another took over the run.

CLICK HERE to return to The Gympie Times home page