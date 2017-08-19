Lucky escape after two ute rollovers

The car rolled over after coming off the side of the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie this morning.

A GYMPIE driver is lucky to have escaped without any serious injuries this morning, with his ute rolling over as it came off the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 8am today, with the vehicle coming to a rest on it's side 20km north of Gympie.

It's believed the driver has sustained no serious injuries in the crash, and paramedics were not required to transport him to hospital.

Wide Bay Hwy Rollover

A female driver has sustained minor injuries following a similar car rollover on the Wide Bay Hwy at Bells Bridge last night.

Crews were called out before 10pm to the site, where QAS media is reporting she received minor head injuries in the crash.

The injury is not believed to be serious or life-threatening and she was subsequently taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.