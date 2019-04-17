Menu
Police and paramedics attend a highway crash at Glenwood.
News

Lucky escape after car rolls on Bruce Hwy at Glenwood

JOSH PRESTON
by
17th Apr 2019 12:42 PM
TWO women were lucky to escape without any injuries after their car rolled on the Bruce Highway at Glenwood late this morning.

Paramedics and Queensland Police officers attended the scene after the crash, a single vehicle rollover, occurred shortly before midday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said the two occupants, both female, were up and walking around at the scene, showing no sign of injury.

The spokeswoman said they would likely not need to be taken to hospital.

Gympie Times

