Lower Wonga pork farm powers into digital realm

PORK-TENTIAL: Rhodavale Pork owners Melinda and Brad Murnane (pictured here with family Dillon, Travis and Riley) are stepping into the online world.

PASTURE pork farming might be manual work, but that has not stopped Brad and Melinda Murnane from bringing it to the digital realm.

The owners of Rhodavale Pork have expanded their business online and opened a new on farm butchery, boosting their ability to provide quick service for their customers.

Mrs Murnane said the expansion not only opened the door for their business to grow, but allowed them to be involved at every step of the process.

"We really pride ourselves on being able to see our product through the entire food chain,” she said.

With the help of their Pop-Up-Piggy-Shop - a customised landcruiser ute with refrigeration - Mrs Murnane said they are now able to hand deliver orders across Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Now able to more efficiently supply wholesale and retail markets, Mrs Murnane said they were thrilled with the new avenues available to them.

"We are really proud to be able to provide local, genuine free range pastured pork direct to cafés, restaurants, clubs, caterers and butcher shops, and of course direct to the public,” Melinda Murnane said.

"Our new website is now the platform for ordering, and makes the process easy from the farm gate to local plates.”

Having dedicated the past eight years to growing the business, their Lower Wonga pasture farm is now home to about 800 pigs.

All are grown and bred and finished on the property.

More information on ordering or about their farm can be found online at rhodavalepork.com.au