Lower Wonga gets festive at hall Christmas party

SANTA was the star of the show at Lower Wonga Hall last Saturday night as Lower Wongans celebrated Christmas and enjoyed a fun-filled night of good food and camaraderie with family and friends.
The face painting, by Daisy "Fascinator” Peake, was a hit with the youngsters lining up patiently for their own unique design.
Santa duly arrived to the singing of Jingle Bells and the presents were passed out to a horde of happy children.
The evening finished on a high note with Christmas bingo and supper provided by the women of Lower Wonga.