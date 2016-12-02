37°
Lower Wonga gets festive at hall Christmas party

Lynlie Cross, WIDGEE CORRESPONDENT | 2nd Dec 2016 11:30 AM
COLOUR MY WORLD: Daisy 'Fascinator' Peake adds finishing touches to Matilda Johnston at the Lower Wonga Christmas Party.
COLOUR MY WORLD: Daisy 'Fascinator' Peake adds finishing touches to Matilda Johnston at the Lower Wonga Christmas Party.

SANTA was the star of the show at Lower Wonga Hall last Saturday night as Lower Wongans celebrated Christmas and enjoyed a fun-filled night of good food and camaraderie with family and friends.

The face painting, by Daisy "Fascinator” Peake, was a hit with the youngsters lining up patiently for their own unique design.

GOOD JOB: On the door were Lower Wongans John Taylor, Diane Johnston (centre) and Lyn Dwyer.
GOOD JOB: On the door were Lower Wongans John Taylor, Diane Johnston (centre) and Lyn Dwyer.

Santa duly arrived to the singing of Jingle Bells and the presents were passed out to a horde of happy children.

SPECIAL GUEST: Youngsters eagerly await Santa&#39;s arrival at the Christmas party at Lower Wonga Hall last Saturday night.
SPECIAL GUEST: Youngsters eagerly await Santa's arrival at the Christmas party at Lower Wonga Hall last Saturday night.

The evening finished on a high note with Christmas bingo and supper provided by the women of Lower Wonga.

