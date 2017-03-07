Low water at Borumba may force ramp closure

BLUE green algae toxicity at Lake Borumba is still at low enough to avoid any restrictions on water activities, but low water levels at the 67.5% capacity dam may soon force the closure of its temporary boat ramp.

Seqwater's routine monitoring of Borumba indicated yesterday the risk from blue green algae toxins was at a "low level”.

An Seqwater spokesman said "the lake will remain open for all permitted water based activities as algae levels are unlikely to cause health effects”.

"However, due to lower water levels, the constructed concrete ramp at Lake Borumba has been closed since November 2016,” the spokesman said.

Ashley Grant at the new boat ramp which has already had to be closed because of the low water level. Soon the temporary one boaties have since been using may also have to be closed. Renee Albrecht

"A temporary ramp was installed for visitors, which is only accessible by 4WD vehicles.”

"If the water level continues to drop, we may be required to close the temporary boat ramp, if it is not safe to access.

Seqwater has created the "Blue green algae levels” page so the public can easily check the status of Borumba. www.seqwater.com.au /recreation/blue-green-algae