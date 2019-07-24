Poor visibility closes Fraser Coast road after crashes

UPDATE, 9.50AM: THE Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has been re-opened.

UPDATE, 7.30AM: Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Martin Kelly said a bush fire next to Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has reduced the visibility on the road leading to a number of car accidents overnight.

"We have had to attend a number of road traffic crashes in the area including some vehicles running into the rear of each other including some trucks," he said.

Mr Kelly said the incidents were a valuable reminder to other motorists. "If you can't see where you are driving you should pull off the road and leave your hazards on," he said.

"As soon as look like the visibility is poor it's time stop driving.

"We have been lucky with only one person with a minor injury and taken to hospital but it could have been much more serious in those conditions.

Police advise the road is still closed and diversions are in place at Dundathu.

UPDATE, 6.45AM: Two crashes near Susan River on Wednesday morning led to emergency services putting diversions in place on a major Fraser Coast road.

It is understood poor visibility due to a combination of fog and smoke contributed to a four-vehicle crash, which happened about 5am on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd near Noble Rd.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said it appeared two trucks were involved in the crash.

A spokeswoman from Maryborough police said there had also been a two-car crash north of Susan River on Wednesday due to the conditions.

The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has been closed by police, with diversions in place at Dundathu.

No injuries were reported as a result of either crash.

EARLIER, 6AM: A combination of thick fog and smoke have contributed to poor visibility on a major Fraser Coast road.

The Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd has been closed by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning due to poor visibility caused by the conditions.

https://twitter.com/QldPolice/status/1153749304554561537

Drivers are being redirected along Churchill Mine Rd onto Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.

More to come.