‘Low risk’ woman dies waiting for results

A 39-year-old woman has suddenly died before her coronavirus test results were ready.

Natasha Ott, from New Orleans, died overnight after coming down with a cold less than two weeks ago, her long-term partner Josh Anderson has said.

Mr Anderson wrote on Facebook that his girlfriend, a social worker, had initially passed on being tested for the deadly virus as she was considered "low-risk" by her employer, Crescent Care, a medical clinic in New Orleans.

But after she didn't get any better, Ms Ott was tested on Monday this week. She was found dead in her kitchen yesterday not long after telling Mr Anderson she "felt something in (her) lungs".

Her delayed test results are expected to come back on Monday.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Mr Anderson said Ms Ott had been feeling up and down on her final days, with her final text message at 8.36am on Friday, the day of her death, reading, "A little better and hopeful. The herbs seems to be helping".

Mr Anderson said he attempted to contact her several times that afternoon with no reply, and went to check on her about 8pm.

"No one answered the door. I walked to the back of the house and noticed the rear door that opened into her fenced yard was open," he wrote on Facebook.

"I went in the back, and found her dead in her kitchen.

"Know these things, friends: Our government is ill-prepared for this pandemic in a way that has and will cost lives. Cherish your loved ones like you could lose them, and let them know you cherish them."

The time for joking about Covid-19 is over. Now is the time to keep yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else safe.... Posted by Josh Anderson on Saturday, 21 March 2020

Mr Anderson also told the New Orleans Advocate Ms Ott should have been tested earlier when she showed symptoms, but there were only a handful of kits available at her workplace.

"She could have gotten a test last Friday, but they only had five tests, and she didn't want to use one of them," Mr Anderson said.

According to the publication, Noel Twilbeck, the CEO of Crescent Care, confirmed Ms Ott was a former employee and that she had died, but declined to say anything more, citing respect for her family.

In the US, there are 22,397 confirmed cases, up from 9259 just three days ago, and 278 people have died.

President Donald Trump continues to tout a combination of drugs as a treatment for the coronavirus, calling it potentially "one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine" - despite warnings from his own government experts that it's unproven.

More than 280,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across 167 countries, and nearly 12,000 people have died.

The number of coronavirus cases in Australia is now well over 1000, and it's expected to rise even further today.

A lone woman walks through a quiet Opera Bar in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, as people are asked to enact social distancing and self isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Picture: AAP/James Gourley

Italy has just suffered its worst day of the coronavirus pandemic, with 793 new deaths and 6557 new confirmed cases.

Originally published as 'Low risk' woman dies waiting for results