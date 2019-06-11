Low income Gympie region voters will cringe at State budget

Few people have money to splash around. Certainly not Gympie residents with their low household income

TODAY is Queensland's day of reckoning. The State Budget will be delivered against a backdrop of machinations to save political skins.

Since May 18, the erasers and red pens have reworked the Budget which had already banked on a windfall rescue on a 50/50 chance of the outcome of a federal election. It is as irresponsible as banking on winning the lotto to pay off debts.

Taxpayers, workers, families and business are astounded that financial decision making is just as reliable as reading tea leaves.

Few people have money to splash around. Certainly not Gympie residents with their low household income. They know what it is live within your means and that repeatedly putting bills on the credit card leads to grief.

They cringe when governments suggest borrowing more to get out of the financial hole they made.

They cringe at spending on projects which sandbag seats for vested interests.

They cringe when the only solution is seven new taxes within three years.

They cringe at standover tactics demanding a 'voluntary' contribution in exchange for no further taxes.

They cringe when a Government's totemic railway infrastructure project costs billions so inner city commuters can cut a few minutes off the time to go to work.

Taxpayers work hard for their money so governments should be mindful how much they take and how they use it.

This is someone else's money you are using, or borrowing against. Boasts about record spending levels are not the benchmark.

The benchmark is how and on what it is spent. Irresponsibility is assuming we have bottomless pots of money. Expenditure should be judged on service delivery and how cleverly and prudently it is used.

Hitting taxpayers and businesses with endless increases in taxes, levies, and government charges is counterproductive because every time they go up households, workers and business struggling with increased living costs eventually cop the bill.