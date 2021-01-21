‘Low act’ not the house-warming gift Kilkivan couple needed

THE ‘low act’ of having a trailer load of bathroom rubbish dumped on their property was not the warm welcome to the neighbourhood new Kilkivan landowners Kylie and Ken Dowling were expecting.

Yesterday the couple, who moved into their property backing on to Mudlo National Park late last year, found the rubbish when they were searching for signs of a man reported missing in the area.

LOW BLOW: Bathroom rubbish dumped illegally at a Kilkivan property has been described as a 'low act'. Picture: Kylie Dowling

They came across a pile of rubbish on their property that included a toilet, basin and shower about 20m from Mudlo Rd, Mrs Dowling said.

There was also a fibro material that could contain asbestos.

“I just think that’s low. We were really shocked that someone would do that,” she Dowling said.

“We’ve only owned the place for four months.

“They might have thought it was a council quarry – but it still doesn’t make it right.

“They’ve dug a hidey hole and dumped it.”

She said the culprits had to drive straight past the Kilkivan tip 6km away to illegally dump it.

She said she had heard of other cases of illegal dumping in the area lately such as on the Wide Bay Highway and Oakview Rd, and believed the increase in dump fees had contributed to the problem.

“It’s the principle – it’s a nice community and things like this don’t go down well.

“(People here) look out for one another.”