Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Low act’ not the house-warming gift Kilkivan couple needed

Frances Klein
21st Jan 2021 10:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE ‘low act’ of having a trailer load of bathroom rubbish dumped on their property was not the warm welcome to the neighbourhood new Kilkivan landowners Kylie and Ken Dowling were expecting.

Yesterday the couple, who moved into their property backing on to Mudlo National Park late last year, found the rubbish when they were searching for signs of a man reported missing in the area.

LOW BLOW: Bathroom rubbish dumped illegally at a Kilkivan property has been described as a 'low act'. Picture: Kylie Dowling
LOW BLOW: Bathroom rubbish dumped illegally at a Kilkivan property has been described as a 'low act'. Picture: Kylie Dowling

RELATED: Search for man missing near Gympie called off

They came across a pile of rubbish on their property that included a toilet, basin and shower about 20m from Mudlo Rd, Mrs Dowling said.

There was also a fibro material that could contain asbestos.

“I just think that’s low. We were really shocked that someone would do that,” she Dowling said.

DON’T MISS OUT: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

“We’ve only owned the place for four months.

“They might have thought it was a council quarry – but it still doesn’t make it right.

“They’ve dug a hidey hole and dumped it.”

She said the culprits had to drive straight past the Kilkivan tip 6km away to illegally dump it.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS: 11 cracking Aussie Day events in Gympie region

She said she had heard of other cases of illegal dumping in the area lately such as on the Wide Bay Highway and Oakview Rd, and believed the increase in dump fees had contributed to the problem.

“It’s the principle – it’s a nice community and things like this don’t go down well.

“(People here) look out for one another.”

dumping gympie region gympie regional council illegal dumping kilkivan
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Fraser Island fire starter expresses remorse

        Premium Content NAMED: Fraser Island fire starter expresses remorse

        News The court heard contents of a letter one defendant wrote after a campfire he lit started a bushfire that burnt half of Fraser Island

        • 21st Jan 2021 1:30 PM
        UPDATE: Search for man missing near Gympie called off

        Premium Content UPDATE: Search for man missing near Gympie called off

        News After a week of searching dense bushland, rivers, dams and steep terrain in wet...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you...

        Where the 5G towers are in Gympie, and coverage

        Premium Content Where the 5G towers are in Gympie, and coverage

        News Two Telstra towers in Gympie have been upgraded to carry 5G and while there are...