Low act greets bushwalking couple

A NASTY shock greeted two bush walkers who returned from a walk in Amamoor State Forest last week.

The couple who had locked their Jeep Wrangler when they parked at the Amama Picnic Grounds on Amamoor Creek Rd last Thursday morning, returned to find it missing.

The white 2010 two-door Jeep Wrangler, which also had personal possessions in it, had been locked and left in the car park between 9.10am and 11am.

The Jeep was baring Queensland registration plates 414TGX.

Gympie's District Crime Prevention Coordinator Deb Wruck said the times inside the car may have attracted unwanted attention to it and urged people to take possessions with them or hide them in the vehicle to reduce temptation before locking up.

Any information relating to the stolen vehicle can be reported to Policelink on 131 444 or online here.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000, 24 hours per day.