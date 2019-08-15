Loved-up drug crim's Valentine's Day plans revealed

Nathan William Britt has a long-standing problem with drugs that has seen him spend the best part of three years in jail.

A LONG-TERM drug-addicted criminal will move to Warwick to start living with his new partner if he is paroled on Valentine's Day as ordered by a court.

Nathan William Britt faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to possession of a dangerous drug and three related offences.

He was sentenced to two years and six months in jail and his parole eligibility was set for February 14, 2020.

The former Rockhampton man has been in and out of jail for about three years and his criminal history is littered with offending related to his long-standing problems with substance abuse.

His latest charges stemmed from being caught with 17g of methamphetamine and came just one month after he was released from jail for similar crimes late last year.

Justice James Douglas noted Britt had started a new relationship during the month he was out of prison and that he planned to move to Warwick to live with the woman when he is next released.

However, Justice Douglas warned the 26-year-old his taste of freedom would be short-lived if he did not turn his life around.

"I would if I were you investigate ways to try and reinforce any resolution you have to stay of drugs because this is clearly a problem for you," Justice Douglas said.

Britt's new partner was in court to see her lover sentenced. - NewsRegional