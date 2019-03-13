Loved ones farewell FNQ legend ‘Timber Ted’

An icon of the Far North Queensland timber and transport industries, "Timber Ted" Herbert has died after a long battle with cancer.

Ted was born Edward William Herbert on July 15, 1934 at Collinsville Hospital to parents Thomas Herbert and Doreen Herbert nee Currie.

His older brother was Lawrence Edward so when they were having a disagreement Laurie would say "Ha, they didn't have a name for you so they had to give you one of mine".

Ted attended school at Collinsville but had to board at a friend's home while attending high school because his parents moved around quite often as his father worked for the railway. Tom was transferred to areas where there wasn't a school close enough even though at times he and his brother would have to walk many miles to get to school.

Ted lost his brother in 2009 to cancer, but at the age of 75 found out he had an older brother.

Ted left school at an early age and worked for the Postmaster-General's Department (PMG) as a postie delivering mail on a push bike; a job he hated.

He used to shovel coal into tip trucks for a few extra pounds and also at times was driving the trucks until his Dad found out. It then came to an abrupt stop as he was only 16 and too young to have a license.

He and another friend decided to jump the rattler (train) as he called it and came north stopping in Malanda with no money or job.

He had nowhere to live so knocked on the door of a lady that ran a boarding house and asked if she had any work he could do for a few bob.

She had nothing, but invited him in, gave him a sandwich and offered him a bed out on her veranda.

She assured him he would soon get work and be able to repay her for her hospitality.

That he did after getting a job at the council driving a truck and pulling a grader while working on the Gillies Range. He had put his age up and said his licence was in the mail.

This also came to a halt when he was driving a few of the fellows home after a night on the beer. He ran out of road and that was the end of the council for him.

He then started work falling trees before picking up milk cans for the milk factory. Ted also played football for Millaa Millaa.

While timber cutting he had to use his football boots because he couldn't afford both and cut trees on his grandfather's farm.

His great working boots were always admired. A story told from an older football player said Ted was a little lazy when he started playing, but before the game a couple of his teammates would decide who was going to hook him while in the scrum. Once he copped a punch he was like a raging bull trying to get even with the B who hit him.

He was a good tennis player and liked telling how Rod Laver was his ball boy when he was a little fellow.

When he was 19, he went to Brisbane when called up to do National Service in the 3rd intake, 1953.

He served at Wacol with the 11 National Service Training Battalion but a night out on the town with the boys cost him his stripes.

On his return to the Atherton Tableland, he completed his training obligation with A Coy (Atherton), 51st Infantry Battalion RQR.

He joined the National Servicemen's Association in 1995 and was a member of the Innisfail / Tully / Babinda Branch at the time of his passing.

He had to return to Millaa Millaa to work as his old boss had been hurt and he had to do his work.

He worked for Alf Jonsson at Kaban and drove a truck to Cairns with veggies as well as doing the wages etc. The tax man caused a problem with the owner and the farm closed down so out of a job again.

He began driving the milk tanker from Millaa Millaa to Innisfail and also on a Townsville run.

He then took on the mail run from Innisfail to East Palmerston, carting cattle also while his wife Rose also did the mail run. He bought a cattle truck then a semi (apparently the first one in Innisfail).

They lived next to the BP service station that was owned by Noel Duve and Bob Zapparoli, who had to service his truck quite often. During this time living there, the families became great friends and still are to this day.

He then started working for Louie Ducrot driving a canvassed hood, left hand drive old army Mack truck. He then purchased it and it became his first timber truck.

He also shifted houses and bought the old Innisfail ferry house and put it on one of their allotments.

The other allotment he purchased was half a building from the railway in Millaa Millaa and it was put on the other block.

It was burnt out before it was finished and not insured. He had it repaired only to have it blown to pieces by Cyclone Winifred in 1986.

Luckily Ted had another old house on drums down the back of their land so it was resurrected to live in and there they lived for the rest of their lives.

Ted had many trucks in his working life. He went partners with a friend and they bought a Diamond T, a great looking truck in its day but it was crashed 13 days after he bought it. It went over a bank after a car hit it.

His wife used to take delight in drawing pictures of the old Mack towing the Diamond T home, much to his disgust.

He then bought a Leyland, then the Louisville which was a great workhorse before finally purchasing his beloved Western Star which we named "Timber Ted".

He drove his truck up until a few weeks ago. Lately at times being not too well, he couldn't climb up into the truck but got hoisted up by whatever means including using a ladder to get in.

His wife Rose died of cancer in 2007 then in 2008 doctors gave him maybe 2 months to live as he had lung cancer too.

After 8 weeks of chemo and radiation, he recovered and was out mowing his lawn and well enough to start working again for another 11 years.

He and his wife spent many trips together even though she wasn't capable of driving without his help to Cairns in a car.

However, when he was taking sawn timber to Brisbane, he had Rose driving his semi with no problems as he would fall asleep a couple of kilometres up the road.

A large crowd turned out to bid Timber Ted farewell at Black’s Funeral Chapel, Innisfail on March 5. Picture: Supplied

He purchased the former Catelan's sawmill near Flying Fish Point which he operated for many years.

Ted passed away suddenly on February 23, 2019 and a large crowd turned out to bid him farewell at Black's Funeral Chapel, Innisfail on March 5.

Funeral celebrant Elrae Scnitzerling conducted the ceremony during which Ted's grandsons Travis and Wesley delivered the eulogy.

Masonic and National Servicemen held their respective ceremonies before pallbearers Peter and Travis Dragojlo, Wesley Carrick, Wally McClaren, Bobbie Broome and Brett Dempsey carried the coffin from the chapel to place it on Ted's Western Star rig parked outside.

Brett Demsey had the honour of driving the truck accompanied by Maxine Herbert on Ted's Last Trip.

Brett worked on the truck for five days and nights beforehand to make it sparkle.

The inscribed "Timber Ted" bug deflector was removed and placed on the coffin before his internment next to his wife Rosemary.

A wake followed at the Innisfail RSL and many stories were told about him while a slide-show focusing on the timber industry provided memories of his life.

His daughter Maxine of the Aloomba Hotel near Gordonvale thanked everyone for their condolences and for attending to pay their respects.

In the words of "Lumbermen's Poet" Douglas Malloch, "In trees and men good timbers grow".

Rest In Peace.