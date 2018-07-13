Menu
RAPT IN RUGBY: Caitlin Urwin keeps up with the latest news on her Gympie Times tablet.
Love your sport? Keep up with the latest online

Arthur Gorrie
by
13th Jul 2018 7:52 AM
GYMPIE is a sporting region in a big way.

The Gympie Times sports editor Bec Singh knows exactly what it feels like to be rapt in sport.

She lives, breathes and wears her sporting enthusiasm every minute of the day, reflecting the excitement of many readers who also follow the exploits of their friends and family members across a vibrant sporting region.

Women's sport especially, is growing in Gympie, she says.

And a lot of the fans following this phenomenon are girls and young women, enjoying the inspiration of the region's best.

A good example is Hammers' women's rugby union captain, Caitlin Urwin, who keeps up with the latest local news on a Gympie Times tablet.

The best way to keep up with the sporting action is to follow Ms Urwin's example, with a tablet subscription to The Gympie Times.

Right now, when you subscribe to The Gympie Times for 12 months, you will also get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 - a deal worth $510, but you will pay just $364.

Here is the low-down on exactly what's included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet;

12 months' unlimited digital access to every story online and on the app;

12 months' access to the digital print edition of The Gympie Times;

12 months' digital access to The Courier-Mail, including their Rewards program, which is worth hundreds of dollars a year.

The Samsung Tab A 8.0 with Wi-Fi is one of the most versatile on the market.

Head online to

www.gympietimes.com.au/tablet or phone 1300 361 604. Hurry, limited time only.

Gympie Times

