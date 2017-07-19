'Love you sexy' DV breaches 'not so harmless'

A GOOMERI man's non-violent contact with a woman, including a "Love you sexy” text message, was not as harmless as it sounded, Gympie Magistrates Court found this week.

The court ruled on Monday that the man's presence in the woman's company and his actions in sending her even non-threatening text messages were breaches of no-contact orders imposed "for very good reason” after earlier physical violence.

The court was told the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had a history of domestic violence including "some pushing and dragging her on the ground.”

He pleaded guilty to four charges of breaching a five-year Domestic Violence Order imposed in Murgon Magistrates Court on June 28.

Police told the court the man was seen just over two weeks later, on July 14, in the same car as the woman and at a picnic table in a park, breaching the no-contact provisions of the order, including one that he not come within 100 metres of her.

The court was told police later visited his home and found mobile phone text messages including "Love you sexy,” "Love you long time” and "Love you heaps.” These were also breaches.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said the messages were not in themselves harmful, except one which he described as being of concern, in which the man had expressed anger at the woman's children.

"These are aggravated offences,” Mr Woodford said, adding there were "very good reasons (for the man) not to have contact.”

He sentenced the man to six months' jail, suspended for two years.