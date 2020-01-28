‘Love you brother’: Support for teen stabbed at hotel

MESSAGES of support for a teenager critically injured in a brawl in Brisbane's CBD on Australia Day have been posted to social media.

Kane Alexanderson, 18, suffered serious chest wounds in the fight which occurred in the lobby of the iStay river City in Albert St about 9.20pm on Sunday.

Eight people followed residents through the door, and then a fight broke out in a room, leaving Alexanderson and two other teenagers with stab wounds.

Alexanderson required urgent on-scene medical treatment and was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Kane Alexanderson was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the incident at a CBD hotel.

Another boy was left with significant facial injuries, and a third suffered wounds to his abdomen and shoulder.

"Love you brother word hope you pull thru Kane Alexanderson, my support and loves there bro," friend Zac said on Facebook.

Renee Guppy said she hoped he pulled through this.

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to you and your family," she said.

Police are investigating at iStay River City where there was a brawl inside last night. Brisbane, 27th of January 2020. (AAP Image/Attila Csaszar)

Jayden Symons-Faumui said he was praying for his friend. "Your (sic) a soldier, you'll make it through this my brother got you till the end we gon get through this," he said.

Police investigations are continuing.