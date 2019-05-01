Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Walter and Jean Allen on their wedding day on April 23, 1949.
Walter and Jean Allen on their wedding day on April 23, 1949.
News

Love that grew in Gympie cafe still strong after 70 years

by Donna Jones
1st May 2019 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHTY eight-year-old Jean Allen (nee Stockill) remembers the day she met her future husband Walter, now 93.

It was 1946 and she was working in the Gympie Cafe along with her older sister, Frances, which used to be located across the road from the Memorial Gates.

"His mate bet him he wouldn't ask me out, but he did,” Jean said.

A complete gentleman, Walter also asked Jean's parents if he could court the 16-year-old.

"He used to come into the cafe and have meals. He went and asked Mum and Dad if he could take me out to the pictures,” she said.

PLATINUM: Former Gunalda couple Walter and Jean Allen cut their 70th anniversary cake at the Tewantin RSL last Saturday where 100 well wishers helped celebrate the event.
PLATINUM: Former Gunalda couple Walter and Jean Allen cut their 70th anniversary cake at the Tewantin RSL last Saturday where 100 well wishers helped celebrate the event.

The couple would often go to the cinema at the Olympic theatre (where the Library is now on Mellor St), and at the Coronation Theatre (the disused building located behind Dimmey's in Mary St).

Jean said she and Walter have always got along and they almost never disagree.

"He's pretty good - he helps me a lot. We've always got on. We don't argue and we've never rowed much,” she said.

Her wedding day on April 23, 1949, is one of Jean's fondest memories.

"It was a good day. We had taxi drivers for our cars and our wedding breakfast had more than 100 guests,” she said.

Working at the cafe, one of her tasks was to wait the tables at wedding breakfasts for other local brides and Jean remembers her bosses at the cafe, Steve and Jimmy, were more than happy to gift the couple their wedding breakfast, just as they had done for Jean's sister Frances three months earlier.

Walter and Jean Allen with their children (back from left) Jeanette Whyte, Joyce Ward, Peter Allen, Greg Allen, Wally Allen and (front right) Robert Allen.
Walter and Jean Allen with their children (back from left) Jeanette Whyte, Joyce Ward, Peter Allen, Greg Allen, Wally Allen and (front right) Robert Allen.

For Jean's "something borrowed” she wore the dress her sister had worn at her wedding in January, while Frances and other sister Rose were Jean's wedding entourage.

Walter's attendants for the day were his brother Les and Jean's new brother-in-law, and France's husband Norman Betts. The ceremony was held at St Peters Church on Lady Mary Terrace.

Right after the couple wed they went to live with Walter's mum in Glenwood, operating the dairy.

Other joys the couple has shared in the past 70 years have been the births of their eight children Wally, Bobby, Joyce, Greg, Barry, Jeany, Ricky and Peter.

Sadly Barry and Ricky were killed as young men in a car accident near Kingaroy in 1982, a painful memory in their otherwise happy life together.

The couple, who now live in Pomona, celebrated their 70th anniversary last Saturday at the Tewantin RSL.

"It was a good day on Saturday,” Jean said.

"Around 100 people came and pretty much everyone who was there was there for us.”

Jean said the thing she and Walter were most grateful for was their family.

"We've got a lovely family - they do a lot for us,” she said.

70th anniversary gympie region landmark event platinum anniversary wedding anniversary
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    EXPLOSIVE: Wide Bay candidate accused of assault cover-up

    premium_icon EXPLOSIVE: Wide Bay candidate accused of assault cover-up

    Politics Labor's Jason Scanes rejects Kawana MP's claims in parliament as 'fanciful', 'desperate' and 'disgraceful' attack on his character.

    • 1st May 2019 3:38 PM
    Valley woman, 44, charged more than 3 times over the limit

    premium_icon Valley woman, 44, charged more than 3 times over the limit

    News Imbil police out in force after 3 crashes in 30 days

    • 1st May 2019 3:34 PM
    Get the GT for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

    premium_icon Get the GT for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information

    • 1st May 2019 3:31 PM
    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information