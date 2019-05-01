Love that grew in Gympie cafe still strong after 70 years

Walter and Jean Allen on their wedding day on April 23, 1949.

EIGHTY eight-year-old Jean Allen (nee Stockill) remembers the day she met her future husband Walter, now 93.

It was 1946 and she was working in the Gympie Cafe along with her older sister, Frances, which used to be located across the road from the Memorial Gates.

"His mate bet him he wouldn't ask me out, but he did,” Jean said.

A complete gentleman, Walter also asked Jean's parents if he could court the 16-year-old.

"He used to come into the cafe and have meals. He went and asked Mum and Dad if he could take me out to the pictures,” she said.

PLATINUM: Former Gunalda couple Walter and Jean Allen cut their 70th anniversary cake at the Tewantin RSL last Saturday where 100 well wishers helped celebrate the event.

The couple would often go to the cinema at the Olympic theatre (where the Library is now on Mellor St), and at the Coronation Theatre (the disused building located behind Dimmey's in Mary St).

Jean said she and Walter have always got along and they almost never disagree.

"He's pretty good - he helps me a lot. We've always got on. We don't argue and we've never rowed much,” she said.

Her wedding day on April 23, 1949, is one of Jean's fondest memories.

"It was a good day. We had taxi drivers for our cars and our wedding breakfast had more than 100 guests,” she said.

Working at the cafe, one of her tasks was to wait the tables at wedding breakfasts for other local brides and Jean remembers her bosses at the cafe, Steve and Jimmy, were more than happy to gift the couple their wedding breakfast, just as they had done for Jean's sister Frances three months earlier.

Walter and Jean Allen with their children (back from left) Jeanette Whyte, Joyce Ward, Peter Allen, Greg Allen, Wally Allen and (front right) Robert Allen.

For Jean's "something borrowed” she wore the dress her sister had worn at her wedding in January, while Frances and other sister Rose were Jean's wedding entourage.

Walter's attendants for the day were his brother Les and Jean's new brother-in-law, and France's husband Norman Betts. The ceremony was held at St Peters Church on Lady Mary Terrace.

Right after the couple wed they went to live with Walter's mum in Glenwood, operating the dairy.

Other joys the couple has shared in the past 70 years have been the births of their eight children Wally, Bobby, Joyce, Greg, Barry, Jeany, Ricky and Peter.

Sadly Barry and Ricky were killed as young men in a car accident near Kingaroy in 1982, a painful memory in their otherwise happy life together.

The couple, who now live in Pomona, celebrated their 70th anniversary last Saturday at the Tewantin RSL.

"It was a good day on Saturday,” Jean said.

"Around 100 people came and pretty much everyone who was there was there for us.”

Jean said the thing she and Walter were most grateful for was their family.

"We've got a lovely family - they do a lot for us,” she said.