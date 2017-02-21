33°
Love on a leash waiting at Gympie RSPCA

Donna Jones | 21st Feb 2017 12:15 PM
RSPCA Gympie has a number of pets available for adoption.
RSPCA Gympie has a number of pets available for adoption.

Vinnie
Vinnie Contributed

1. Vinnie

AGE: 3 years

BREED: Akita/Cattle Dog

I AM a loving and friendly boy and could benefit from some socialisation and training to help make me be the perfect dog. I am very fit and love to play. Also, being a working breed, I need lots of exercise.

Lohki
Lohki Contributed

2. Lohki

AGE: 41/2 years

BREED: Alaskan Malamute

LOHKI is a nice boy who would love to find a home with a caring person who has lots of time to attend to the special needs of a Malamute (grooming etc). He is looking forward to meeting you and your family and can't wait to go on his next big adventure.

Sasha
Sasha Contributed

3. Sasha

AGE: 9 months

BREED: Great Dane

MY NAME is Sasha and I am going to be a big girl when I grow up. I am a very happy and friendly doggie and I am still learning the ropes of life and can get a little overexcited when playing so a family with older children would be best for me. I will need some socialisation but I know I will learn quickly and become the best pet you could want. Sasha would be just over the moon to find her new home just as soon as possible.

Clive
Clive Contributed

4. Clive

AGE: 6 months

BREED: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier

CLIVE can come across as being a little shy but once he is comfortable with you and his surroundings he will be a great mate. As he is still very much a pup he will need some training to make him the best pooch you could want. Come and meet him and you will be impressed with this boy.

Carma
Carma contributed

5. Carma

AGE: 4 years

BREED: Bull Arab/Great Swiss Mountain Dog (mix)

CARMA is not quite ready to go to her new forever home yet, but will be once she has been desexed and been completely vet checked. If you are interested in adopting her when she is ready, speak to the office staff and they will record your interest.

Milto
Milto Contributed

6. Milton

AGE: 6 months

MILTON came into the shelter with his four brothers and sisters and they are all looking for new homes. They are a little shy but with lots of love and affection they will be the best kitties you would want. Come and meet them and fall in love.

Kira
Kira Contributed

7. Kira

AGE: 12 years

KIRA is a gentle, soft-natured cat with a wise soul. She is our senior of the cattery so is looking to retire somewhere comfortable. Her ideal home would be a quiet, calm home environment with a human companion who has a big heart just like hers who is willing to give this elegant lady a forever home.

Tibby
Tibby Contributed

8. Tibby

AGE: 15 months

TIBBY is looking forward to going to her new forever home. She gave birth to six beautiful kittens a few days after coming into care. Now that her kittens are old enough to look after themselves she can find that special person to take care of her.

Carter
Carter Contributed

9. Carter

AGE: 18 months

CARTER is a very special cat who needs a very special person to give him a forever home. He is smoochy and has a real lot of love to give and will follow you anywhere. If you think he could be the one for you then come and talk to the staff who will tell you how special he is.

Otto
Otto Contributed

10. Otto

AGE: 1 year

IF YOU would like to cuddle up with this really nice gentleman then come and get to know him and you could very well fall in love. He'll be waiting just for you.

All of the animals up for adoption include vaccinations, flea and worming treatments and have been desexed. To see more on these and other animals available, visit rspcaqld.org.au.

Topics:  animal adoption cats and dogs gympie rspca gympie

Gympie's last-remaining movie store in Duke St will not be closing.

