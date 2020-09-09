Menu
Racheal Lines pleaded not guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
‘Love my sausage’: Weapons drawn at woman with skewer

lucy rutherford
9th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
A woman will go to trial after weapons were drawn on her for allegedly lunging at police with a meat skewer in a "crazed manner".

Racheal Lines told the Caloundra Magistrates Court she couldn't get her head around what she was being charged with because she just loves her German sausage.

'Get out of my way': Teen pushes officer arresting boyfriend

Man spits at, assaults police after Father's Day attack

"I was in disbelief for so long," she said.

"A meat skewer, are you going to a barbecue?" asked magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist, looking at a photo of the alleged weapon.

"See that thing there, that looks pretty fierce."

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court the alleged incident resulted in police drawing their weapons.

"It's a kitchen utensil," Lines said laughing.

"And I love my German sausage, I love my German sausage."

"But you weren't in a kitchen were you?" asked Mr Stjernqvist.

The court heard police attended a unit complex at Moffat Beach on June 16 where a man was in the driveway allegedly causing a disturbance.

Sen-Constable Burrell said police could hear screaming coming from the nearby unit, where they found Lines.

"A female has stood out the front of the complex (allegedly) wielding a metal bladed weapon," he said.

"She was (allegedly) very aggressive and shouting.

"In a crazed manner, while holding the weapon she (allegedly) lunged towards police."

Lines pleaded not guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to going armed so as to cause fear.

The matter was adjourned until September 23 to determine witness availability.

