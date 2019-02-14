Menu
Shannon Gray and Phil Coquerand will be spending their first Valentine's Day together today.
Love is in the air for Gympie bachelor and bachelorette

BOTH appeared on The Gympie Times list of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes last year, but that's not how Phil Coquerand and Shannon Gray (pictured) met.

"We met at a group dinner at a burger joint," Phil said.

"I was invited to it by my friend Bec," Shannon said.

"I almost had to cancel but I'm glad I didn't," Shannon said.

Shannon, a law graduate, said she fell for Phil's charming smile and loves how he's easy going and supportive and how she can be herself with him.

Phil, a journalist, took mere moments to fall for Shannon's beauty, personality and how easily the conversation flowed between them.

Now the loved-up couple get to spend their first Valentine's Day together.

Phil is taking Shannon for a romantic dinner tonight.

"I've booked a nice Gympie restaurant for two of us," he said. 

