Loud mouth parents on notice as Gympie sport tries new idea

FOOTBALL: Loud mouth parents have been put on notice as Gympie United Football Club implement silent Saturday today for the under-6 to under-16s games.

The purpose is to let children play and have fun without worrying about how their performance is affecting the adults on the sidelines.

This will also apply to referees and game leaders who can make decisions without worrying about verbal questioning from adults.

Spectators can still clap and show their support by wearing their team colours or could make a sign.

Players are encouraged to speak to each other on the field, support and provide direction to each other.

Players on the bench may cheer in a positive manner but may not provide direction to those on the field.